iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAT opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $848.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.