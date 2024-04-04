iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24,618.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,473,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.