Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.27 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $371.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

