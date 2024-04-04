Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $371.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

