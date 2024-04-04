Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.