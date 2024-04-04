Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

