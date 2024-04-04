Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.78 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

