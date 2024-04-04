Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.
