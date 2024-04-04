Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

