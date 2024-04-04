Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $473.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

