MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,504.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,637.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,512.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.