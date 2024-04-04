Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.52.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $420.45 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

