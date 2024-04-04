Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.52.

Shares of MSFT opened at $420.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.37 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

