Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $420.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.27 and its 200-day moving average is $376.71. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $275.37 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

