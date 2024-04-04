Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,116,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $419,716,000 after purchasing an additional 133,010 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.52.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $420.45 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $275.37 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.27 and a 200-day moving average of $376.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.