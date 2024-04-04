Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

