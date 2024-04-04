Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,527,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

