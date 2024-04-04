Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.81 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

