Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,680 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $52.51 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

