Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

