Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Trading Up 1.4 %

CE opened at $171.30 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

