Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

