Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $350.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.