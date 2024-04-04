New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $790.68 and a 200-day moving average of $585.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.