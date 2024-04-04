Noble Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Noble Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Group in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.