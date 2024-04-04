Northland Capmk Comments on BM Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMTX)

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BM Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

BM Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

BMTX stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

