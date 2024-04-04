Northland Capmk Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

GNRC opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

