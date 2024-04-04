NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.08. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NovoCure shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 77,702 shares changing hands.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

