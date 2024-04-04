NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

