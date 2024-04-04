Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 12,046 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

