Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 6,174 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

