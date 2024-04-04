Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.