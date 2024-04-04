Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $114.90 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

