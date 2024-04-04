Oak Thistle LLC Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

