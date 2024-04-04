Oak Thistle LLC Invests $513,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

