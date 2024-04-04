Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

