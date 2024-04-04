Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

