Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 13,366 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.