Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.