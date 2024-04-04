Oak Thistle LLC Sells 311 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

