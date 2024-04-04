Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

NYSE:V opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.82. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

