Oak Thistle LLC Takes $472,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

NYSE URI opened at $706.14 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $673.62 and a 200-day moving average of $552.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

