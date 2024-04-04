Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 170961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Insider Activity at Olin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

