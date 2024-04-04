Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

