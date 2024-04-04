Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 18,317 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

NYSE M opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

