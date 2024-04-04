Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

