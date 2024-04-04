Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

