Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $237,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,900,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.