Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,069 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

