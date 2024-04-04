Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 603 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,323,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

